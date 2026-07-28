Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers reports marginal rise in Q1 FY27 profit

Indus Towers reports marginal rise in Q1 FY27 profit

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Indus Towers reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27, with profit after tax (PAT) rising to Rs 1,745.8 crore from Rs 1,736.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 4.64% year on year to Rs 8,431.1 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 8,057.6 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 4,521 crore, marking a 3% increase over the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 53.6%.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 0.58% year on year to Rs 2,347.4 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,333.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

As of 30 June 2026, Indus Towers' total tower base stood at 267,611, up 6.3% year on year. The company said Q1 FY26 included a write-back of Rs 88 crore in provision for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past overdue.

Operating free cash flow for the quarter jumped 23.4% to Rs 1,781 crore, compared to Rs 1,444 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex swings between profit & loss; Coforge, Swiggy top MidCap gainers

HUL share price tanks over 5% after Q1 earnings miss; PAT falls Y-o-Y

HUL shares tanks 5% after Q1 miss; PAT slips 3%, volume growth muted

Qualcomm Snapdragon C

Qualcomm to raise chip prices, adding pressure on smartphone costs

Yaanendriya LOGO

Deeptech startup Yaanendriya raises ₹15 crore from Piper Serica

Saransh Jain, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav

India load up on spin for Sri Lanka Tests as WTC hopes face stern test

Prachur Sah, managing director and CEO, Indus Towers, said: Despite supply chain disruptions arising from geopolitical developments, we delivered a resilient performance, supported by customer-led network expansion, disciplined cost management, and strong cash flow generation. Our investments in digital transformation, AI-led capabilities, and energy management are strengthening operational agility, productivity, and service delivery.

Progressing well on our international expansion, we have secured licenses across all three target markets in Africa and remain on track to commence rollouts in 2026. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to rise, we believe our differentiated value proposition, execution excellence and technology-led approach position us well to capitalize on growth opportunities and create long-term value for our shareholders.

Indus Towers is Indias leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. The companys portfolio of 267,611 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country, with a presence in all 22 telecom circles.

The scrip rose 0.04% to Rs 386.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Indegene Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Indegene Ltd counter

Coforge soars after Q1 PAT jumps 63.4% YoY; board approves China expansion

Coforge soars after Q1 PAT jumps 63.4% YoY; board approves China expansion

Tilaknagar Inds slips after Q1 PAT slides 64% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Tilaknagar Inds slips after Q1 PAT slides 64% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Market trade sideways; IT shares extent rally for 3rd day

Market trade sideways; IT shares extent rally for 3rd day

Indo-MIM IPO wraps up with 72.34 times subscription

Indo-MIM IPO wraps up with 72.34 times subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayDelhi-Haridwar Highway Vehicle BanBajaj Finance Q1 PreviewCoforge Q1 ResultsTata Chemicals Share PriceAsian Paints Q1 PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance