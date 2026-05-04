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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers reports marginal rise in Q4 FY26 profit

Indus Towers reports marginal rise in Q4 FY26 profit

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Indus Towers reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, with profit after tax (PAT) rising to Rs 1,792.9 crore from Rs 1,779.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The companys revenue from operations grew 4.83% year-on-year to Rs 8,101 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 4,464 crore, marking a 1.6% increase over the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 55.1%.

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 2,365.3 crore, remaining largely flat compared to Rs 2,363 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

As of March end 2026, Indus Towers total tower base stood at 264,514 units, with a closing sharing factor of 1.62. The company noted that the corresponding quarter last year included a Rs 226 crore write-back in provisions for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past overdue.

 

Operating free cash flow for the quarter declined 15.3% to Rs 1,066 crore, compared to Rs 1,257 crore in the same period last year.

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On a full-year basis, the company reported a 28.05% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,144.9 crore, despite a 7.86% increase in revenue to Rs 32,493.1 crore.

Prachur Sah, managing director and CEO, Indus Towers, said: FY26 was a year of strong and well-rounded performance for Indus Towers, driven by healthy colocation additions and continued network expansion by our customers. Improvement in the operating environment, supported by government measures, has strengthened sector stability and our business outlook.

We have advanced our growth agenda, including foray into Africa, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and long-term value creation. Reflecting improved business visibility and a strong financial position, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 14 per share.

The company has institutionalised a strong culture of operational excellence, innovation and transformation, which was pivotal to our digital and AI-led initiatives in FY26, enhancing operational visibility and network scalability. These capabilities, together with our leadership position and agility, enable us to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Indus Towers is Indias leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. The company's portfolio of 264,514 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with a presence in all 22 telecom circles.

The scrip slipped 3.41% to Rs 396.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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