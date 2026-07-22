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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 71.68% in the June 2026 quarter

IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 71.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Total Operating Income decline 7.78% to Rs 11309.94 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank rose 71.68% to Rs 1037.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 604.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income declined 7.78% to Rs 11309.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12263.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income11309.9412263.88 -8 OPM %55.0751.16 -PBDT1389.15807.33 72 PBT1389.15807.33 72 NP1037.05604.07 72

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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