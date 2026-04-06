IndusInd Bank deposits decline 3% YoY in Q4 FY26

IndusInd Bank reported a 2.6% decline in deposits to Rs 4,00,178 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 4,10,862 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers stood at Rs 1,91,276 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 1,85,180 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Net advances declined 8.7% YoY to Rs 3,15,154 crore as of 31 March 2026. The CASA ratio stood at 31.3% as of 31 March 2026, compared with 32.8% as of 31 March 2025.

IndusInd Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards, and SME loans.

The bank reported an 88.5% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 161.16 crore on a 13.67% fall in total income to Rs 13,079.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.98% to Rs 771.55 on the BSE.