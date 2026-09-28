IndusInd Bank launches dedicated GCC banking vertical
IndusInd Bank, today, announced the launch of its dedicated GCC Banking vertical, a pioneering proposition for India's Global Capability Centre ecosystem. By bringing together corporate and employee banking capabilities under a dedicated GCC relationship model, the Bank offers a more integrated and specialised approach to serving the unique requirements of GCCs. Supported by digital-first platforms, responsive service and India-focused advisory expertise, the offering delivers a seamless banking experience, giving GCCs access to a comprehensive suite of solutions through a single banking partner.
India's GCC ecosystem has grown 32% since FY2021 and now comprises 2,117 GCCs, underscoring the country's growing importance as a global capability hub and the increasingly sophisticated banking requirements of the sector.
IndusInd Bank's GCC Banking vertical brings together the bank's five core capabilities under a single relationship: digital banking, employee banking, commercial card solutions, capital account and FEMA solutions, and foreign-currency accounts through the Bank's International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City. This integrated approach enables GCCs to manage their business, workforce and cross-border banking needs more seamlessly.
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 1:31 PM IST