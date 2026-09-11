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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank launches OD/CC-linked Corporate Credit Card

IndusInd Bank launches OD/CC-linked Corporate Credit Card

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
IndusInd Bank today, announced the launch of an Overdraft (OD) and Cash Credit (CC) linked Corporate Credit Card designed to give businesses greater control over cashflows, improved operational efficiency, and smarter utilization of sanctioned credit limits. This revolutionary proposition enables the card to operate directly on the customer's existing OD or CC account - eliminating the need for separate credit limits, billing cycles, or standalone reconciliation. By integrating day-to-day business spends with core working capital lines, the solution enables businesses to manage liquidity more efficiently, while ensuring complete transparency and control over expenses.
 

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST