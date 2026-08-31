IndusInd Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 993.7, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% slide in NIFTY and a 6.29% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 993.7, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24066. The Sensex is at 76990.62, down 0.35%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost around 3.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57496.3, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1000, up 0.18% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd jumped 31.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% slide in NIFTY and a 6.29% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 61.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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