IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.13%, up for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 910.1, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.71% in last one year as compared to a 4.27% drop in NIFTY and a 2.46% drop in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 910.1, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23792.6. The Sensex is at 75691.21, up 0.68%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has risen around 5.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53439.4, up 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 914, up 1.47% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 14.71% in last one year as compared to a 4.27% drop in NIFTY and a 2.46% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 75.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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