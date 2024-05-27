IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.98%, up for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1470.3, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.42% in last one year as compared to a 24.23% gain in NIFTY and a 12.02% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48971.65, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

