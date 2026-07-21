IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 2.41%, gains for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1057.7, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.44% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% slide in NIFTY and a 2.05% slide in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1057.7, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24172.8. The Sensex is at 77442.96, down 0.34%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 14.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57945, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1056.7, up 2.07% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 25.44% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% slide in NIFTY and a 2.05% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 86.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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