IndusInd Bank Q1 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 1,002 cr

IndusInd Bank reported a 46.51% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,002.50 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 684.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The lender's total income, however, declined 9.19% YoY to Rs 13,095.30 crore during the quarter.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 71.68% to Rs 1,037.05 crore despite a 9.18% fall in total income to Rs 13,096.47 crore in Q1 FY27 over the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) increased marginally to Rs 4,685 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4,640 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.57% in Q1 FY27 as compared to 3.46% in Q1 FY26.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) rose 8.02% to Rs 2,773 crore from Rs 2,567 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

As of 30 June 2026, total deposits increased 4.44% YoY to Rs 4,14,766 crore from Rs 3,97,144 crore. Advances, however, declined 2.22% to Rs 3,26,274 crore from Rs 3,33,694 crore a year earlier.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,22,060 crore, comprising current account deposits of Rs 34,620 crore and savings account deposits of Rs 87,440 crore. CASA deposits accounted for 29.43% of the bank's total deposits as of 30 June 2026.

The bank's asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 3.25% of gross advances as of 30 June 2026 from 3.43% as of 31 March 2026 and 3.64% a year earlier. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) also improved to 0.95%, compared with 1.00% at the end of March 2026 and 1.12% as of 30 June 2025.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 71.42% as of 30 June 2026. Provisions and contingencies (excluding tax) fell to Rs 1,384 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,760 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The bank further strengthened its capital position, with the Basel III capital adequacy ratio improving to 17.15% as of 30 June 2026 from 16.63% a year earlier. Tier-I capital adequacy ratio rose to 16.10% from 15.48%, while risk-weighted assets stood at Rs 4,06,618 crore, compared with Rs 4,09,810 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Rajiv Anand, the MD and CEO, IndusInd Bank said: During Q1FY27, we continued to execute our strategic priorities with an emphasis on disciplined growth, balance sheet resilience and franchise quality. Supported by an experienced leadership team and sharper execution capabilities, we are advancing our growth agenda while maintaining prudent risk management.

We are building a diversified portfolio across retail, SME and rural businesses, including expanding the rural franchise beyond microfinance. At the same time, our investments in technology and AI-led capabilities are enhancing customer experience and overall productivity, strengthening our ability to deliver sustainable growth

Meanwhile, the board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis or through any other permitted mode, subject to shareholders' approval and the requisite regulatory and statutory clearances.

The board also approved plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through the issuance of equity instruments and/or convertible debt securities. The fundraising may be undertaken via American Depository Receipts (ADRs), Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), or other permissible routes, subject to shareholders' approval and necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

IndusInd Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans. As of June 30, 2026, the Banks distribution network included 3,137 branches/ Banking outlets and 2,853 onsite and offsite ATMs, The client base stood at approximately 42 million as on June, 2026.

The scrip rose 0.53% to settle at Rs 1,069.90 on the BSE.

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