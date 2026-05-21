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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from Moody's

IndusInd Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from Moody's

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:26 PM IST
IndusInd Bank announced that Moody's Investors Service, have upgraded the rating outlook from Negative to Stable and reaffirmed the credit ratings as mentioned below:

Long-term (LT) and Short-term (ST) foreign and local currency bank deposit and Reaffirmed ratings as well as Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) - Ba1/NP (Stable)

Senior unsecured medium-term note program - (P)Ba1 (Stable)

LT and ST Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments - Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) (Stable)

 

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

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