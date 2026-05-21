IndusInd Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from Moody's

IndusInd Bank announced that Moody's Investors Service, have upgraded the rating outlook from Negative to Stable and reaffirmed the credit ratings as mentioned below:

Long-term (LT) and Short-term (ST) foreign and local currency bank deposit and Reaffirmed ratings as well as Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) - Ba1/NP (Stable)

Senior unsecured medium-term note program - (P)Ba1 (Stable)

LT and ST Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments - Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) (Stable)