Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 48.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.89% to Rs 26.85 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 48.93% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.89% to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.8515.5377.4386.6120.6013.3319.9312.8615.3110.28

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