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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrial production spurts 7.3% on year in June

Industrial production spurts 7.3% on year in June

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

India's Index of Industrial Production recorded a 7.3 per cent year-on-year growth in June, supported by 7.8 per cent growth in Manufacturing sector and strong growth of 10.6 per cent in Electricity & Gas Supply sector, the National Statistics Office said in a release on Tuesday. The production of Mining & Quarrying rose by 1 per cent, Manufacturing by 7.8 per cent, Electricity & Gas Supply and Water Supply by 10.6 per cent, and Sewerage & Waste Management by 6.1 per cent in June 2026 compared to the year-ago period. Within the manufacturing sector, 19 out of 23 industry groups have recorded positive growth in June 2026 over June 2025.

 

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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