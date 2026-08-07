Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 20.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.80% to Rs 2.74 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company declined 20.64% to Rs 10.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.742.9487.9690.8210.9913.7910.9913.7910.9213.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News