Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infibeam Avenues unveils state-of-the-art video AI platform - THEIA

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues announced the unveiling of its ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) product, THEIA - a pioneering Video AI Developer Platform. This state-of-the-art video AI platform is poised to revolutionise the way business organisations, institutions, and governments leverage artificial intelligence for enhanced productivity and efficiency.
THEIA is designed to cater to a diverse range of industries, where advanced video AI analysis capabilities transcend traditional boundaries. This is a pioneering and versatile video AI platform that empowers organizations to harness the power of AI video analysis for applications in areas such as sports analytics, media optimisation, traffic management, crowd control, insurance claims processing, optimization of manufacturing units, retail stores and other industries as well as government applications.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Infibeam Avenues spurts on receiving payment aggregator licence from RBI

Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indices edge lower; Nifty below 22,400 level

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Capital Goods shares gain

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Torrent Power hits record high on bagging 306-MW solar project in Maharashtra

Indices edge lower; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon