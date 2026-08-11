Infinity Infoway consolidated net profit rises 94.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 119.05% to Rs 6.90 crore

Net profit of Infinity Infoway rose 94.23% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 119.05% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.903.1544.9348.573.441.592.701.412.021.04

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