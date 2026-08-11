Info Edge clocks PAT of Rs 246 crore for Q1 FY27; billings up over 14% YoY

Info Edge (India) has reported 5.4% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 246 crore despite a 12% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 824 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Standalone billings grew by 14.4% year-on-year for the quarter, reaching Rs. 737.0 crore. This growth was led by the Recruitment and 99acres businesses, with billings for Recruitment growing by 17.5% and for 99acres growing by 16.5%.

Total operating expenditure increased by 0.9% to Rs 491 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26, primarily due to higher raw employee expenses (up 3% YoY) and higher network, internet & other direct expenses (up 34.8% YoY).

The operating profit grew by 33.4% YoY to Rs. 333.9 crore, and the operating profit margin was 40.5% of revenue in Q1 FY27 as against 34.0% for Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 355 crore, up 2.6% from Rs 346 crore in Q1 FY26.

The standalone business generated cash from operations (before taxes) of Rs. 225.0 crore during the quarter, a 25.3% YoY improvement.

Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer, said: "Q1 FY27 was a stronger quarter relative to the trends we saw through FY26.

Recruitment grew well, supported by improving enterprise hiring activity and continued adoption of AI-led offerings such as AI-Rex and Talent Pulse. 99acres continued to strengthen its market leadership and moved closer to breakeven, while Jeevansathi remained profitable during the quarter.

We also continued to deepen the use of AI across the group, enhancing our products and creating new growth opportunities."

On a consolidated basis, Info Edge (India) has recorded a net loss of Rs 89.73 crore for Q1 FY27 as compared with a net profit of Rs 283.68 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue rose by 18.7% to Rs 4,639.94 crore in the June'26 quarter.

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company operating in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education, and related services.

The scrip jumped 6.65% to currently trade at Rs 1363 on the BSE.

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