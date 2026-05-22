Info Edge ends higher after Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 309 cr

Info Edge India rallied 3.80% settled at Rs 961.20 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 21.2% to Rs 309.13 crore on 17.17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 805.09 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax (PBT) climbed 28.75% YoY to Rs 398.92 crore in Q4 FY26. The company recorded an exceptional amount of Rs 16.15 crore during the quarter.

The operating profit grew by 39.4% YoY to Rs 322.7 crore, and the operating profit margin was 40.1% of revenue in Q4FY26. The company generated cash from operations (before taxes) of Rs 621.1 crore during the quarter.

Total billings stood at Rs 1,057 crore during the quarter, registering the growth of 7.4% compared with Rs 984 crore in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY26, the recruitment business recorded a sharp 95% YoY increase in billings to Rs 811 crore. Tech, IT & BPM segments posted 6% growth, recruitment consultants expanded 8%, other sectors climbed 14%, whereas GCCs witnessed a 1% decline.

Billings from the 99acres business increased 1.9% year-on-year to Rs 163 crore in the March quarter. The matchmaking segment, comprising Jeevansathi and Aisle, recorded 23% growth to Rs 49 crore, whereas Shiksha witnessed a 13% decline to Rs 45 crore.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit soared 615.74% to Rs 5,535.70 crore on 15.01% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,052.02 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer, said, FY26 was a steady year. Topline grew at a measured pace, and operating margins improved through the year, especially in the Recruitment business. 99acres and Jeevansathi continued to gain market share and strengthen their market positions. We also made significant progress in deploying AI across our businesses, deepening its usage in matching, recommendations, and developing new AI-native products and features, improving the value we deliver to users and customers.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share on face value of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed Friday, July 24, 2026 as the record date for determining the entitlement of members for the final dividend. The dividend will be paid on or after 2 September 2026.

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.

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