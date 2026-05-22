Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 22.10% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.93% to Rs 869.01 croreNet profit of Info Edge (India) rose 22.10% to Rs 565.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 463.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 869.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 749.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.69% to Rs 1449.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 962.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.27% to Rs 3284.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2849.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales869.01749.63 16 3284.732849.55 15 OPM %38.3830.99 -35.6930.24 - PBDT828.69746.68 11 2205.161910.73 15 PBT798.49716.10 12 2082.581797.64 16 NP565.80463.39 22 1449.81962.14 51
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST