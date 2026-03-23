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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Info Edge (India) to invest Rs 15 cr in Startup Investments (Holding)

Info Edge (India) to invest Rs 15 cr in Startup Investments (Holding)

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Info Edge (India) has agreed to invest an amount of about Rs. 15 crore in Startup Investments (Holding), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company already holds 100% stake in SIHL directly, and through Naukri Internet Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, on a fully converted and diluted basis. Accordingly, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and hence falls in the category of a related party as on the date of making this investment.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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