Info Edge (India) to invest Rs 30 cr in Startup Investments (Holding)
Info Edge (India) will invest about Rs 30 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Startup Investments (Holding) (SIHL). The present investment would help SIHL to explore investment opportunities including contribution to AIF(s) and other general purposes.
The company has agreed to acquire 14,01,214 0.0001% Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) at an issue price of Rs. 214.10/- each including premium of Rs. 114.10/- per CCD. Post this investment, SIHL remains the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:51 PM IST