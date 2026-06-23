Info Edge jumps after detailing strong gains from AI and deeptech bets

Info Edge (India) rose 3.30% to Rs 1,016.75 after the company shared a detailed update on its startup investment portfolio, highlighting strong gains from its artificial intelligence (AI), deeptech and consumer technology bets.

In a letter to shareholders, the company said it has invested Rs 1,003 crore in 54 AI and deeptech startups since 2020. The AI portfolio, comprising 28 companies, has attracted investments of Rs 614 crore and is currently valued at Rs 1,268 crore, implying a 2.1x multiple and an estimated gross internal rate of return (IRR) of around 31%. However, the company cautioned that these are intermediate valuations and the real test lies in actual exits or IPOs.

Its deeptech portfolio includes 30 companies across sectors such as robotics, semiconductors, spacetech, biotech and electric mobility. Info Edge has invested Rs 455 crore in these ventures, which are currently valued at Rs 559 crore, translating into a 1.2x multiple and an estimated gross IRR of about 15%. The company noted that the deeptech portfolio is younger in maturity, with most companies backed at the IP creation and R&D stage.

The company said consumer technology remains the largest segment of its startup portfolio. Investments of Rs 2,755 crore across 45 consumer-tech and consumer-AI startups are currently valued at Rs 37,214 crore, delivering a 13.5x multiple and an estimated gross IRR of nearly 34%. A significant portion of this value is derived from its investments in listed companies Eternal (Zomato and Blinkit) and PB Fintech.

Overall, Info Edge and the alternative investment funds (AIFs) it manages have invested about Rs 4,900 crore across 135 startups. The portfolio is now valued at around Rs 41,300 crore, representing an 8.4x multiple and an estimated gross IRR of approximately 33%. The company noted that some startups are classified under multiple themes, such as consumer AI firms that are included in both the consumer technology and AI portfolios. As a result, theme-wise figures should not be aggregated.

The company said it remains focused on backing Indian founders and believes future value creation will be driven largely by AI, deeptech and consumer technology, with AI expected to reshape both startups and established internet businesses.

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 21.2% to Rs 309.13 crore on 17.17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 805.09 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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