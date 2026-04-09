Info Edge reports 7% YoY growth in Q4 standalone billings

Info Edge India said that it has recorded standalone billings of Rs 1,057.1 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026, which is higher by 7.4% compared with billings of Rs 983.8 crore posted in the same period last year.

Providing business segment details, the company stated that Recruitment Solutions billings were Rs 810.7 crore (up 9.5% YoY), 99Acres billings were Rs 162.8 crore (up 1.9% YoY), Jeevansathi billings were Rs 38.6 crore (up 20.9% YoY), and Shiksha billings were Rs 45.1 crore (down 12.9% YoY) in Q4 FY26.

The Recruitment Solutions business witnessed 9.5% YoY growth in Q4 FY26, broadly in line with the full-year average growth of 10%, despite a relatively high base of 18.4% in the same quarter last year. Growth was moderated by broader macroeconomic uncertainty and external geopolitical headwinds, which particularly affected the Naukri Gulf business, though the segment had delivered strong 20% YoY growth in the first nine months of the year. These factors also had some impact on billings from the Recruitment India B2B business during the quarter.

The 99Acres business continued to strengthen its position in the real estate digital segment, with web traffic time-share rising to 49% in JanFeb 2026 from 46% in the previous quarter (SimilarWeb). It also established leadership in app traffic, commanding 53% of overall app traffic and 66% of iOS app traffic time-share during the same period. The company undertook organizational changes in the sales team, reinforced policy adherence, and refined key processes to strengthen the foundation for long-term growth. While these steps had a transitional impact on Q4 billings, the company expects to leverage its market leadership for an improved growth trajectory in FY27.

Jeevansathi maintained its 20% and more YoY growth trajectory in Q4 FY26, with full-year growth of 28.5%, reflecting continued momentum in the matchmaking segment. Shiksha, however, faced pressure on traffic and revenues as AI-driven search increasingly addresses user queries directly, reducing search referrals to the platform. The business is actively pivoting its model and introducing new offerings to reduce dependence on search, a transition expected to play out over the medium term as these initiatives gain scale.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, the companys standalone billings added up to Rs 3,177.5 crore, up 10.3% YoY from Rs 2,881.7 crore in FY25.

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.

The company reported a 23.11% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 246.45 crore on 13.85% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 764.55 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter declined 1.55% to Rs 1,061.75 on the BSE.