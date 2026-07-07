Info Edge surges as Q1 billings rise 14% YoY to Rs 737 crore

Info Edge India surged 7.77% to Rs 1,104.50 after the company reported standalone billings of Rs 737 crore for Q1 FY27, registering a 14.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared with Rs 644.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

The Recruitment Solutions business recorded billings of Rs 552.7 crore in Q1 FY27, up from Rs 470.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Billings from 99acres increased to Rs 110.1 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 94.4 crore in Q1 FY26, while Jeevansathi billings rose to Rs 39.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 34.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

However, Shiksha billings declined to Rs 34.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 44.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company operating in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education, and related services.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 21.2% to Rs 309.13 crore, while revenue from operations increased 17.17% to Rs 805.09 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

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