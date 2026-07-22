InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.58% to Rs 152.77 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies declined 7.29% to Rs 21.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.58% to Rs 152.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.152.77111.8520.5720.7535.1735.2229.2928.8521.6223.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News