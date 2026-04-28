InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 104.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 141.82 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 104.19% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 141.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.23% to Rs 86.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 513.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 394.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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