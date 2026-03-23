Infosys allots 2 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Infosys has allotted 200,596 equity shares under 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan and Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

Consequently, effective from 23 March 2026, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,27,79,58,615/- divided into 4,05,55,91,723 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each.

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