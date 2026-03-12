Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys announces expansion of Mohali Development Center

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Infosys announced the expansion of its Mohali Development Center (DC) with a formal groundbreaking ceremony held at the campus, further strengthening its presence in North India.

As part of this expansion, Infosys will develop a new Software Development Block along with supporting facilities. The expansion is planned to have a built-up area of approximately 350,000 square feet and will seat about 3,000 employees, strengthening Infosys' ability to design, co-create, and deploy AI-led solutions at enterprise scale.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

