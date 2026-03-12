Infosys announces expansion of Mohali Development Center

Infosys announced the expansion of its Mohali Development Center (DC) with a formal groundbreaking ceremony held at the campus, further strengthening its presence in North India.

As part of this expansion, Infosys will develop a new Software Development Block along with supporting facilities. The expansion is planned to have a built-up area of approximately 350,000 square feet and will seat about 3,000 employees, strengthening Infosys' ability to design, co-create, and deploy AI-led solutions at enterprise scale.

