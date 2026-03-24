Infosys announces extension of strategic collaboration with The University of Nottingham

Infosys and the University of Nottingham, one of the Top 100 Universities in the World (QS World University Rankings 2026), with campuses in the UK, Malaysia, and China, today announced an extension of their strategic collaboration to ensure high performance and security compliance for the University's critical Student Management System.

Building on a successful collaboration since 2017, Infosys supported a comprehensive digital transformation of the University's Student Information System, streamlining application processes and enhancing compliance reporting. This resulted in reduction of incident volumes by 70 percent, improved system availability and performance by approximately 30 percent, reduced infrastructure costs by over 35 percent, and improved user experience.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will help the University of Nottingham maintain NottinghamHub, its Student Information System. Infosys will also enhance key student lifecycle processes with a focus on improving student and academic journeys. In addition, the collaboration will modernise the University's infrastructure to improve application availability and strengthen web security through the implementation of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA).

Infosys will leverage its advanced technologies to support this transformation. These include Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, and Infosys Topaz Fabric, a purpose-built agentic services suite - a multi-layer AI fabric that unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications, and workflows into a composable, agent-ready ecosystem. Together, these will play a central role in modernising operations, unifying systems, and automating processes for data-driven decision-making, helping create a truly digital-first academic environment for 46,000 students and 12,000 staff across the university's global campuses.

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