Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 10:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys appoints 7-Time Grand Slam Champion Carlos Alcaraz as its Global Brand Ambassador

Infosys appoints 7-Time Grand Slam Champion Carlos Alcaraz as its Global Brand Ambassador

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:04 PM IST
Infosys announced a multi-year partnership with the youngest athlete ever to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in men's tennis Carlos Alcaraz, welcoming him as its Global Brand Ambassador. The collaboration is a true convergence of excellence - the relentlessness and grit of a champion combined with the consistency and AI-powered innovation of an enterprise technology leader - celebrating the champion mindset across tennis and global businesses.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fino Payments Bank migrates its core banking system to Finacle

Fino Payments Bank migrates its core banking system to Finacle

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 126% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 126% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Rubicon Research acquires 85% stake in Arinna Lifesciences

Rubicon Research acquires 85% stake in Arinna Lifesciences

Brigade Group signs joint development residential township project in Bengaluru

Brigade Group signs joint development residential township project in Bengaluru

Suraj Estates acquires land for redevelopment project in Dadar, Mumbai

Suraj Estates acquires land for redevelopment project in Dadar, Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayRCB vs LSG LIVE ScoreIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate todayWipro Q4 Results PreviewStock Market Rally todayCBSE 10th Result 2026 Q4 Results Today