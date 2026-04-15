Infosys appoints 7-Time Grand Slam Champion Carlos Alcaraz as its Global Brand Ambassador
Infosys announced a multi-year partnership with the youngest athlete ever to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in men's tennis Carlos Alcaraz, welcoming him as its Global Brand Ambassador. The collaboration is a true convergence of excellence - the relentlessness and grit of a champion combined with the consistency and AI-powered innovation of an enterprise technology leader - celebrating the champion mindset across tennis and global businesses.
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:04 PM IST