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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys Aster recognized as Leader in Everest Group's Marketing Transformation Services PEAK Matrix

Infosys Aster recognized as Leader in Everest Group's Marketing Transformation Services PEAK Matrix

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Infosys announced that Infosys Aster, its AI-amplified marketing suite, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Marketing Transformation Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026. The recognition underscores Infosys Aster's ability to deliver AI-led, end-to-end marketing transformation at scale for enterprises globally.

In this assessment, Everest Group evaluated and categorized 29 service providers based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Infosys Aster is recognized for bringing strong proprietary IP, AI-first capabilities, and integrated ecosystem partnerships to drive measurable business outcomes. The assessment also highlights Infosys' strengths in agentic commerce capabilities, enabling AI-powered discovery, selection, purchase, and commerce experience optimization, alongside its Adobe-led marketing transformation proposition.

 

Infosys Aster enables end-to-end marketing transformation across the value chain, spanning orchestration, data, content, commerce, creativity, and personalization. Powered by Infosys Topaz AI offerings, it helps organizations create engaging brand experiences, improve marketing efficiency, and drive greater business effectiveness. It addresses key industry challenges such as fragmented ecosystems, siloed functions, and limited scalability, helping organizations deliver integrated, data-driven, and personalized experiences. Infosys Aster's capabilities are further strengthened by Infosys' Adobe-led marketing transformation proposition through its Adobe 360 partnership, bringing together AI-led solutions and deep platform expertise to help enterprises accelerate customer experience, content, and commerce transformation at scale.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST