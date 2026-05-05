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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys completes acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT

Infosys completes acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Infosys announced that it has completed the acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT, recognized as a Best in KLAS healthcare digital transformation and consulting firm known for helping provider organizations drive large-scale transformation.

The acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT underscores Infosys' commitment to strengthening its healthcare capabilities, particularly in collaboration with health systems and provider organizations to deliver measurable outcomes across complex clinical and operational environments. Optimum Healthcare IT brings deep provider-domain expertise and a proven delivery model - making it a strong strategic fit for Infosys' healthcare growth strategy. This investment significantly enhances Infosys' presence in the provider segment, adding new clients and relationships, expanding technology capabilities, and creating synergies across new buying centers. By bringing together Optimum's provider experience with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, we are positioned to create a differentiated value proposition for healthcare providers - accelerating end-to-end cloud, data, and digital transformation at scale.

 

Together, Infosys and Optimum Healthcare IT will unlock AI-powered, large-scale cloud and data transformation initiatives for healthcare providers through an integrated, end-to-end set of offerings - supporting improved patient experiences through data-driven, personalized care while driving greater operational efficiency and cost optimization.

Optimum Healthcare is an Elite ServiceNow partner, and received the 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year Award, is a Premier AWS partner, Workday Services partner and a Microsoft Azure partner.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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