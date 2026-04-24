Infosys consolidated net profit rises 20.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 46402.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 20.87% to Rs 8501.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7033.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 46402.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40925.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.21% to Rs 29440.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26713.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 178650.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162990.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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