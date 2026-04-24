Infosys consolidated net profit rises 20.87% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 46402.00 croreNet profit of Infosys rose 20.87% to Rs 8501.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7033.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 46402.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40925.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.21% to Rs 29440.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26713.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 178650.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162990.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46402.0040925.00 13 178650.00162990.00 10 OPM %24.0724.13 -23.6724.07 - PBDT12221.0010962.00 11 46186.0042420.00 9 PBT10797.009663.00 12 41284.0037608.00 10 NP8501.007033.00 21 29440.0026713.00 10
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST