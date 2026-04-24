Friday, April 24, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys Ltd Slips 1.87%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.06%

Infosys Ltd Slips 1.87%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.06%

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Infosys Ltd has lost 4.69% over last one month compared to 0.73% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.88% rise in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd fell 1.87% today to trade at Rs 1219.35. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.06% to quote at 28836.6. The index is up 0.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Technologies Ltd decreased 1.79% and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd lost 1.79% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 17.14 % over last one year compared to the 2.96% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 4.69% over last one month compared to 0.73% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1727.85 on 03 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1198.8 on 24 Apr 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 1.51%

Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 1.51%

Atul Auto signs MoU with Bengaluru-based Exponent Energy

Atul Auto signs MoU with Bengaluru-based Exponent Energy

Hindustan Construction bags CIDCO project of Rs 1,100 cr

Hindustan Construction bags CIDCO project of Rs 1,100 cr

Indices slip in early trade; breadth negative

Indices slip in early trade; breadth negative

Mahindra Logistics reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Mahindra Logistics reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIsrael Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayPersonal Finance