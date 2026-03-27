Infosys Ltd soars 0.01%, up for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1279.2, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.56% in last one year as compared to a 2.4% drop in NIFTY and a 19.26% drop in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1279.2, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.51% on the day, quoting at 22954.85. The Sensex is at 74099.03, down 1.56%. Infosys Ltd has slipped around 0.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29671.3, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1279.9, up 0.33% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 18.56% in last one year as compared to a 2.4% drop in NIFTY and a 19.26% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 18.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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