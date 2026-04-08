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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys Ltd spurts 0.16%, up for five straight sessions

Infosys Ltd spurts 0.16%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1341.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.42% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 3.21% gain in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1341.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Infosys Ltd has added around 2.02% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31403.35, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1336.8, up 0.02% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 4.42% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 3.21% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 18.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

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