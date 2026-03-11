Infosys partners with Incora to deploy AI across global supply chain operations

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Incora, a supply chain solutions provider in the aerospace and defense industry, to advance the use of artificial intelligence across Incora's global supply chain operations.

Under the multi-year alliance, Incora will work with Infosys to implement AI-enabled capabilities across its operations in more than 60 countries, the company said in an exchange filing. The initiative will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of services, solutions, and platforms built on generative AI technologies, including the Infosys EdgeVerve AI Next Platform.

The collaboration aims to modernize Incoras supply chain environment by integrating AI capabilities with its existing multi-ERP landscape, enabling greater visibility, accuracy, and responsiveness across core operational workflows. As part of the agreement, Infosys will lead the design and deployment of a non-intrusive AI platform to harmonize data and processes across Incoras systems without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Hari Kumar Rajendran, executive vice president of global operations, Incora, said, Infosys brings proven leadership in AI and large-scale digital transformation, making them an ideal choice as we continue to modernize our global supply chain. This alliance allows us to apply advanced AI capabilities in a practical, enterprise-wide way. Together, we are building a foundation that enables Incora to better serve our customers today and adapt to the future of aerospace and defense supply chains.

Jasmeet Singh, executive vice president and global head of manufacturing of Infosys, said, Supply chain transformation at this scale requires deep industry expertise and a strong AI foundation. By applying Infosys Topaz and the EdgeVerve AI Next Platform, we are working with Incora to orchestrate complex, multi-system environments, reduce operational friction, and enable faster, more informed decision-making across its global enterprise.

The partnership brings together Infosys AI-led digital transformation capabilities and Incoras expertise in aerospace and defense supply chains, with the companies expecting the initiative to enhance operational efficiency and support broader digital transformation across the sector.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The company reported a 9.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore on a 2.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Shares of Infosys shed 0.69% to Rs 1,286.60 on the BSE.

