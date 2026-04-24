Infosys Q4 PAT climbs 28% QoQ to Rs 8,501 cr

Infosys reported a 27.75% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore on a 2.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q3 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit jumped 20.9%, while revenue increased 13.4% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 10,797 crore in Q4 FY26, up 17% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 11.7% YoY.

Operating profit for Q4 FY26 came in at Rs 9,743 crore, rising 16.6% QoQ and 13.6% YoY. Operating margin improved to 21% during the quarter, compared with 18.4% in Q3 FY26 and 21% in Q4 FY25.

Revenues in constant currency (CC) terms grew 4.1% YoY but declined 1.3% QoQ. In dollar terms, the IT firm reported revenues of $5,040 million, reflecting a decline of 1.2% QoQ and growth of 6.6% YoY for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Free cash flow (FCF) stood at Rs 7,711 crore as of 31 March 2026, down 0.33% YoY and 5.68% QoQ. FCF conversion was 90.6% of net profit.

The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins was $3.2 billion in Q4 FY26, with net new deals accounting for 55%.

For FY27, the company guided revenue growth at 1.5%3.5% in constant currency terms, compared with its earlier guidance of 3.0%3.5%, while maintaining its operating margin guidance at 20%22%.

The company had 1,965 active clients as of 31 March 2026, compared with 1,869 a year earlier. Total headcount stood at 3,28,594, up 1.55% YoY. The IT services attrition rate declined to 12.6% from 14.1% in the previous year.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, said, We delivered a resilient performance in FY '26 with growth of 3.1% with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities. The simplicity and strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is gaining traction in the market further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients to get value from AI.

Our AI First value framework and differentiated Topaz Fabric position us uniquely to deepen client trust and gain greater share of the market," he added.

Meanwhile, the company's board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 for FY26. The record date is set for 10 June 2026, and the dividend will be paid on 25 June 2026.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Shares of Infosys slipped 2.74% to Rs 1,208.50 on the BSE.