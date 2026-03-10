Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys recognized as Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Adobe Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Infosys has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Adobe Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025. This recognition underscores Infosys' remarkable growth, delivery excellence, and client impact within the global Adobe services ecosystem. In this assessment, Everest Group evaluated 33 service providers across their Adobe services end-to-end adoption journey. Infosys demonstrated robust market adoption, with visible growth in Adobe services revenue and expanded client traction across North America and Europe.

As a Leader and Star Performer, Infosys has been recognized for its ability to deliver large-scale, complex, and end-to-end Adobe programs, supported by advisory depth, global delivery networks, certified talent pools, and broad product specializations. Infosys and Adobe recently collaborated to drive AI-first marketing transformation. Together, they bring capabilities from Infosys Aster , a set of AI-amplified marketing services, solutions and platforms, and Adobe solutions to unify customer experience at scale, personalize content for business growth, and streamline workflows for efficiency.

 

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

