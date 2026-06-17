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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys rises after partnering with Valmet to modernize IT operations through AI

Infosys rises after partnering with Valmet to modernize IT operations through AI

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Infosys rose 1.09% to Rs 1,156.10 after the company announced a strategic, long-term collaboration with Valmet, a global technology leader serving process industries.

Under the agreement, the company will modernize Valmet's core IT services and deliver end-to-end IT transformation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and aligning IT operations more closely with business priorities.

As part of the engagement, Infosys will leverage its industry expertise and technology capabilities to align Valmet's IT ecosystem with the company's strategic objectives under its 'Lead the Way' strategy. The collaboration is expected to help reduce operational costs, optimize resources, enable proactive management of enterprise-wide IT operations, and strengthen a resilient and future-ready IT foundation.

 

The company will deploy its AI-powered Infosys Topaz Fabric, a composable and open agentic services suite, to embed intelligence across IT operations. The platform's human-in-the-loop approach is designed to ensure governance, transparency, and accuracy while improving productivity, accelerating issue resolution, and enhancing operational resilience.

The company will also utilize Infosys Cobalt, its cloud transformation offering, to establish scalable, secure, and future-ready cloud foundations that support IT modernization. Together, these capabilities are expected to enable an AI-first operating model, driving sustained operational efficiency, improved resiliency, and long-term business agility.

Arto Huuskonen, VP IT Transformation, Valmet, said, At Valmet, our target is to build a resilient, future-ready digital foundation that supports the execution of our Lead the Way strategy. As we modernize our IT landscape, we are focused on improving operational efficiency and strengthening governance. Infosys brings strong capabilities across AI, cloud, and managed services, supported by a structured and responsible approach to AI adoption. This collaboration with Infosys will help us accelerate our transformation journey and create a scalable IT operation model that supports our evolving business needs.

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Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, In todays rapidly evolving business landscape, enterprises must embrace AI-first, business-aligned, and future-ready ecosystems to unlock value at scale. Our collaboration with Valmet exemplifies Infosys commitment to driving transformative outcomes by leveraging the power of Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. Together, we aim to accelerate innovation, enhance operational agility, and create sustained, scalable impact that aligns with Valmets long-term strategic vision.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The company reported a 27.75% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore on a 2.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q3 FY26.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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