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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infrastructure firms continue to remain optimistic on business situation and demand conditions in Q1FY27

Infrastructure firms continue to remain optimistic on business situation and demand conditions in Q1FY27

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results of 48th round of its quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) conducted during Q4:2025-26. It noted that Infrastructure companies remained optimistic on overall business situation as well as their turnover; however, sentiments on employment situation moderated during Q4:2025-26. Respondents assessed easing of cost pressures, while sentiments on selling price growth and profit margin moderated. Infrastructure firms continue to remain optimistic on overall business situation and demand conditions in Q1:2026-27. Input cost pressures are expected to remain elevated, leading to tempered expectations for increase in selling prices and profit margins. Respondents remain confident on demand and employment conditions till Q3:2026-27.
 

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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