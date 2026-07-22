Ingersoll-Rand India announces chairman transition

Ingersoll-Rand (India) announced that its board has approved the retirement of Sekhar Natarajan as an independent director and chairman of the board upon completion of his second consecutive five-year term.

Natarajan, who has served on the company's board since 27 July 2016, will retire with effect from the close of business on 26 July 2026. Consequently, he will also step down as chairman of the audit committee and cease to be a member of the risk management, nomination and remuneration, corporate social responsibility, and stakeholders relationship committees.

The company said the board will appoint a new independent director to fill the vacancy within the prescribed statutory timeline.

Meanwhile, the board has appointed Sunil Khanduja as the chairman of the board, effective 27 July 2026.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) is engaged in manufacturing and selling air compressors, spare parts and components. The companys standalone net profit declined 4.21% to Rs 64.81 crore on 7.05% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 299.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter fell 0.92% to settle at Rs 4520.85 on the BSE.

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