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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ingersoll-Rand (India) slips after Q4 profit drops 4.21% YoY

Ingersoll-Rand (India) slips after Q4 profit drops 4.21% YoY

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Ingersoll-Rand (India) fell 11.53% to Rs 3,850 after the industrial equipment manufacturer reported a weak set of Q4 FY26 numbers.

The company's standalone net profit declined 4.21% YoY and 9.85% QoQ to Rs 64.81 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 299.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter, down 7.05% YoY and 34.22% QoQ.

PBT stood at Rs 87.89 crore in Q4 FY26, down 7.57% vs Q3 and 2.53% vs Q4 FY25.

On the cost front, total expenditure declined 3.47% YoY to Rs 230.60 crore. Raw material costs fell 4.53% to Rs 172.88 crore, while employee expenses increased 13.85% to Rs 31.16 crore. Interest expenses dropped 75% to Rs 0.18 crore and depreciation expenses edged up 1.72% to Rs 4.14 crore.

 

For the full year ended 31 March 2026, revenue from operations increased 4.20% to Rs 1,392.37 crore from Rs 1,336.29 crore in FY25. Profit before tax declined 4.71% to Rs 343.39 crore, while profit after tax fell 4.30% to Rs 256.03 crore during FY26.

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Net cash generated from operating activities improved to Rs 273.66 crore in FY26 from Rs 265.08 crore in the previous year.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) is engaged in manufacturing and selling air compressors, spare parts and components.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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