Ingersoll-Rand (India) slips after Q4 profit drops 4.21% YoY
Ingersoll-Rand (India) fell 11.53% to Rs 3,850 after the industrial equipment manufacturer reported a weak set of Q4 FY26 numbers.The company's standalone net profit declined 4.21% YoY and 9.85% QoQ to Rs 64.81 crore in Q4 FY26.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 299.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter, down 7.05% YoY and 34.22% QoQ.
PBT stood at Rs 87.89 crore in Q4 FY26, down 7.57% vs Q3 and 2.53% vs Q4 FY25.
On the cost front, total expenditure declined 3.47% YoY to Rs 230.60 crore. Raw material costs fell 4.53% to Rs 172.88 crore, while employee expenses increased 13.85% to Rs 31.16 crore. Interest expenses dropped 75% to Rs 0.18 crore and depreciation expenses edged up 1.72% to Rs 4.14 crore.
For the full year ended 31 March 2026, revenue from operations increased 4.20% to Rs 1,392.37 crore from Rs 1,336.29 crore in FY25. Profit before tax declined 4.71% to Rs 343.39 crore, while profit after tax fell 4.30% to Rs 256.03 crore during FY26.
Also Read
Net cash generated from operating activities improved to Rs 273.66 crore in FY26 from Rs 265.08 crore in the previous year.
The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.
Ingersoll-Rand (India) is engaged in manufacturing and selling air compressors, spare parts and components.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Rising Bond Yields Signal Growing Unease Over U.S. Debt as Iran War and Energy Prices Squeeze Borrowing Costs
Canada Eyes Free Trade Deal With India, Warns Businesses Not to Miss Out on World's Next Economic Giant
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:06 AM IST