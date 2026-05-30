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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 4.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 4.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Sales decline 7.05% to Rs 299.63 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) declined 4.21% to Rs 64.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.05% to Rs 299.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 322.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.30% to Rs 256.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 1392.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1336.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales299.63322.34 -7 1392.371336.29 4 OPM %23.0425.89 -23.9425.48 - PBDT77.2594.24 -18 370.30377.42 -2 PBT73.1190.17 -19 355.19360.36 -1 NP64.8167.66 -4 256.03267.53 -4

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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