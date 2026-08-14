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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 56.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 56.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 38.97 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs declined 56.60% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales38.9732.09 21 OPM %17.6350.11 -PBDT8.8718.02 -51 PBT6.6915.67 -57 NP5.6212.95 -57

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST