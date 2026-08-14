Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 56.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 38.97 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs declined 56.60% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.38.9732.0917.6350.118.8718.026.6915.675.6212.95

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