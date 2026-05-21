Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 74.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.60% to Rs 32.60 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs declined 74.21% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.60% to Rs 32.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.59% to Rs 38.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.86% to Rs 132.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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