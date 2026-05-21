Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 74.21% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.60% to Rs 32.60 croreNet profit of Innovana Thinklabs declined 74.21% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.60% to Rs 32.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.59% to Rs 38.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.86% to Rs 132.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32.6026.59 23 132.31103.48 28 OPM %9.6956.19 -34.5554.30 - PBDT4.6615.60 -70 54.3962.49 -13 PBT1.9313.65 -86 43.8655.32 -21 NP2.9411.40 -74 38.1444.14 -14
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST