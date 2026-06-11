Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Slides 3.77%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.61%

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has lost 14.95% over last one month compared to 1.37% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.27% drop in the SENSEX

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd fell 3.77% today to trade at Rs 320.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.61% to quote at 27109.5. The index is down 1.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd decreased 3.51% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 3.34% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 29.16 % over last one year compared to the 10.78% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has lost 14.95% over last one month compared to 1.37% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.27% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 40 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2726 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 648 on 11 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 295 on 09 Jun 2026.

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