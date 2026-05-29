Friday, May 29, 2026 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Surges 6.92%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.61%

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Surges 6.92%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.61%

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has lost 6.94% over last one month compared to 0.83% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.95% drop in the SENSEX

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd gained 6.92% today to trade at Rs 350. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.61% to quote at 28496.17. The index is up 0.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd increased 3.57% and Infosys Ltd added 2.92% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 23.57 % over last one year compared to the 6.91% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has lost 6.94% over last one month compared to 0.83% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.95% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4304 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 648 on 11 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 315.25 on 30 Mar 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR seen supported as oil prices ease on ceasefire talks

INR seen supported as oil prices ease on ceasefire talks

Maruti Global Industries receives sub-contract work order worth Rs 22.99 cr

Maruti Global Industries receives sub-contract work order worth Rs 22.99 cr

Barometers nudge higher; broader mkt outperforms

Barometers nudge higher; broader mkt outperforms

Stock Alert: Alkem Lab, PC Jeweller, PG Electroplast, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Axicades Tech

Stock Alert: Alkem Lab, PC Jeweller, PG Electroplast, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Axicades Tech

Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealIMD Weather UpdateGoogle AI Overviews Spelling ErrorTechnology NewsPersonal Finance