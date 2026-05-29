Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Surges 6.92%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.61%
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has lost 6.94% over last one month compared to 0.83% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.95% drop in the SENSEX
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd gained 6.92% today to trade at Rs 350. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.61% to quote at 28496.17. The index is up 0.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd increased 3.57% and Infosys Ltd added 2.92% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 23.57 % over last one year compared to the 6.91% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has lost 6.94% over last one month compared to 0.83% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.95% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4304 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 648 on 11 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 315.25 on 30 Mar 2026.
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:05 AM IST