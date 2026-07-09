Innovision bags kariyamanglam fee plaza toll collection contract

In State of Tamil Nadu

Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee agency on the basis of Competitive Bidding through e-Tender for kariyamanglam fee plaza of two lanes with paved shoulders Tindivanam to krishnagiri section in the state of Tamil Nadu and unkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items.

The contract awarded by National Highways Authority of India is valued at Rs 27.52 crore.