Innovision bags kariyamanglam fee plaza toll collection contract
In State of Tamil Nadu
Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee agency on the basis of Competitive Bidding through e-Tender for kariyamanglam fee plaza of two lanes with paved shoulders Tindivanam to krishnagiri section in the state of Tamil Nadu and unkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items.
The contract awarded by National Highways Authority of India is valued at Rs 27.52 crore.
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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST